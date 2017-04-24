Popular Showbiz Promoter, Arems, Quits Bachelorhood

One handsome dude that has been snatched away from bachelorhood is Wasiu Adedotun of Arems Entertainment.

As you read this piece, the heart of this journalist turned publicist was stolen by Dorcas Odeniyi, a damsel that has been chased by many guys in town, but expressed her determination to go for the only man that understands her perfectly well.

Arems is a renowned journalist, promoter, talent manager and a very successful image maker in Nigeria.

He is the man behind the image making of Obesere, a top Fuji musician in Nigeria.

The Lagos-based publicist held his wedding engagement and introduction in the aquatic city and was attended by close friends and family members.

Some of the notable Nigerian entertainers at the event were Mr Panachukwu, DJ Flex Naija, VDJ Chinny Boy, Thompson Leo, K-Pizzu, Tomskid Sidophobia, Engee, Diamond Bright and a host of others.