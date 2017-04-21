Stanbic IBTC In Trouble Over Breach Of Contract, Gets N2b Lawsuit

Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc has been dragged to a Lagos High Court by a limited liability firm for an alleged breach of contract.

The company, Infinity Snacks and Beverages Limited, accused the bank of making it suffer economic misfortune as a result of the development.

In a statement of claim filed before Justice A. M. Lawal, by a Lagos lawyer, Mr Olumide Sofowora (SAN), the firm claimed that in July 2014, it applied for a loan for its factory expansion from Bank of Industry (BoI) and it received approval for the sum of N934,029,835 on August 19, 2014.

However one of the conditions for granting of the facility was the provision of a bank guarantee, the company then requested Stanbic IBTC Bank to start processing the bank guarantee.

But apart from the unnecessary delay exhibited by the bank, Stanbic IBTC requested that before the bank guarantee can be provided the company should clear one of the existing loans to the tune of N50 million, all other outstanding loans and interest due to the bank should be noted on debenture, the company satisfied all these requirements, yet the bank guarantee was not issued until December 22, 2015, about four months, after the approval of the loan by bank of industry, thereafter Bank of Industry disbursed the sum of N864,420,000 into the bank’s account in the company’s name on May 9, 2016, but the bank did not inform the company until May 17, 2016.

The company then immediately embarked upon ensuring that the loan was utilized, it then mandated the bank to bid for foreign exchange for the purchase of the needed machinery for its expansion.

Initially the bank continued to put stumbling blocks along the way by tying the Bank of Industry loan to its own loan portfolio granted to the company, later when the bank agreed to bid for the needed foreign exchange, the bank said there was no foreign exchange supply in the market, only for the company to discover that the bank’s promises to secure foreign exchange for the company were all ploys to frustrate the company from benefiting from the Bank of Industry facility of N864.420 million because apart from bidding for and obtaining foreign exchange for some of its customers who applied for foreign exchange during the same period as the company did.

It was alleged that the bank was in fact supporting one of the company‘s competitors, Multipro Enterprises Limited who are the Franchisees of Kellogs Breakfast Cereals in Nigeria and it turned out that the bank actually applied for the same Bank of Industry facility as the one granted to the company on behalf of that company.

The company is contending that the delay on the part of the bank to provide the bank guarantee caused the company severe loss as the rate of foreign exchange to the Nigerian currency rose drastically during the period due to Federal Government deregulation of foreign exchange market, aside that the bank unilaterally increase the bid rate from N280 to $1 to N288 to $1.

The company also alleged that Stanbic IBTC bank breached its duty of care to it and committed several other breaches of contact due to negligence by its refusal to carry out the company‘s several instructions and by its decision to place a lien on the company‘s funds which amounts to an unauthorized freezing of the company’s account without lawful authorization and trading with N864.420 million meant for the expansion of the company’s business for several months without payment of any interest whatsoever.

The company held meeting with the bank with a view to placing the N864.420 million in an interest yielding account, the bank promise to revert to the company on the issue but it never did and kept silent on the matter permanently.

The company also contended that, by promoting the business of the company’s competitor whilst frustrating the company business, the bank has breach its fiduciary duty to it since in a Banker/Customer relationship the banker is regarded as agent of the customer.

Consequently, in view of the alleged several breaches of the bank in its duty care to the company the company is demanding for special damages in the sum of N2,076,801,430.42.

Infinity Snacks and Beverages Limited is also urging the court to declare that by promoting the business of the company’s competitor whilst frustrating its own business which led the company to sustain loses in its business, the bank has breached its fiduciary duty to the company thereby entitling it to damages.

The defendant has not file any defence.

Meanwhile, the matter has been adjourned the suit till June 5, 2017 for mention.