VIDEO: How Prophet Iginla Prayed To Avert Aero Contractors Plane Crash

Sometimes ago, an Abuja-based man of God, Prophet Joshua Iginla, said he saw an attack on one of the domestic airlines he described as having E and C in its name and that it had a yellow symbol on its plane, pointing to Aero Contractor .

Speaking on then, the cleric said he saw the attack being averted.

Interestingly according to his prophetic warning and declaration the danger was averted.

On Tuesday, passengers of an Aero Contractors flight from Port Harcourt to Lagos had a terrifying experience as one of the engines appeared to have caught fire, causing the cabin to become filled with thick smoke.

It was a near death experience and it was just God’s intervention that didn’t allow the plane to crash or catch fire.

This is no doubt a fulfilment of Prophet Joshua Iginla’s prophecy which he made known during a service in his Abuja Church after God showed him.

While speaking to his congregation about this in his Abuja Church, he said “God said we should pray for the aviation industry, there’s something about this flight, I see something that has to do with yellow on the design.

“One of the things I saw was that the attack was averted and that will happen if the people concerned will not say’ they are just talking’, it’s something that has to do with E and C, I want all of you to fast and pray this Friday for our local flights and cancel anything that has to do with plane crash.”

Watch video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lza53Thm6g8&feature=youtu.be