Uchechi Okere Wins El Marino Alukimba Table Tennis Tourney

A Teacher at the Redeemer International Secondary School, Uchechi Okere, has emerged winner of this year’s El Marino Alukimba Table Tennis tournament which took place at El Marino Sports Club on Monday, April 17, 2017.

Okere, the defending champion, displayed his dexterity in the tournament by defeating his opponent, Chris Anazia in the finals, who clinched the second position, while the third place was won by Remi Koledoye.

Okere who is the best table tennis player in El Marino Sports Club also won the maiden edition of the tournament and in two consecutive years.

The annual tournament which is in its sixth year is between members of the Lagos based El Marino Sports Club, with the trophy donated by Otunba Toyin Odunowo who is also a member of the club.

Speaking on the tournament, the Team Manager of El Marino Sports Club, Otunba Seyi Adefarati, said the tournament is aimed at enhancing skills in the game which is a major sporting activity the world over.

He added that the tournament is also at promoting physical fitness and encouraging skills among members of the club.

Continuing, Otunba Adefarati said “the door of the club is open to new members so that the philosophy of healthy living which El Marino believes in will spread to more Nigerians”.

Also, Otunba Odunowo, said he decided to sponsor the tournament for the interest of sports development among members and for them to be physically fit. He stated that other sporting activities have been given wide recognition and that table tennis is an area that has not been well promoted, hence the sponsorship which is aimed at improving skills in that segment of sport.

On his part, Okere the winner of the tournament said the match has been very challenging but he knew he would win because he knows the weak points of his opponent. “I have to come up with a different style in the finals, other than what l used in the semi finals to defeat my opponent to clinch the first position,” he said.

Founded in 2002, El Marino Sports Club promotes healthy living through participation in sporting activities.