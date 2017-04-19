My ‘Alaimore’ Album Will End Fuji Leadership Tussle—Obesere

Fuji Icon, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere Pk1st, popularly called the Vice Chancellor of Entertainment by his admirers, has finally released the official art design of his new Fuji album entitled ‘Alaimore’ (Ingrate) released on Monday, April 17, 2017.

According to him, the ‘Alaimore (Ingrate)’ album will put a stop to the widespread noise and false credit by another Fuji singer, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, claiming to be the leader and the originator of the Fuji genre of music without giving credit to the man “who gave him hope in the industry.”

The album will be a detailed message for all the lovers of fuji and music in general as to get proper facts about the originator of Fuji, how it the music itself was discovered, before it was brushed and polished by the Late Dr Sikiru Ayinde Barrister (SAB), who many believed to be its pioneer, Obesere said.