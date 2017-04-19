6 Signs You Are Addicted To Junk Food

Junk foods are usually classified as garbage because they don’t add anything to your body. In other words, it has no nutritional benefits.

Regardless, many people still consume junk foods despite the health risk. This is why businesses in the fast food industry are smiling to the bank while the consumers are crying to the clinic.

Therefore, it is no gainsaying that many of us are addicted to these junk foods and we do not know. These tips, clues and signs shared by Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency should help.

You desire junk food first thing in the morning

You wake up in the morning and the first thing you want to any of the following pizza, fried chicken, sausages, noodles, pasta, popcorn, and French fries etc. This is not good especially if your cravings are uncontrollable.

Friends call you the name of a fast-food spot

Due to your frequent visits to the fast food spot located at your favourite hotel in Lagos, your mischievous friends may start calling you the name of the spot. This may be simplistic and you may consider it a joke. However, they are subtly telling you are that you are eating too much junk food.

You eat junk food even when you are hungry

Some people will be very hungry but they won’t eat a proper meal. They prefer to buy Meat Pie and Coke. This is what they do anytime they are hungry. The truth is you are obsessed with junk food and hurting yourself.

You have a headache several times a week

A headache can be a sign that you have been consuming too much junk food in the form of sugar, salt, fat, sweeteners and artificial colours. If this is the case, quit the consumption of fast food and observe how your body reacts. You may be surprised that the headaches will suddenly stop.

It is your lunch, breakfast and dinner

If junk food has become your 3 square meal, you are clearly hooked. It means more than 50% of your calories are from eating sausages and chicken & chips. You have to change your meal routine if you do not want it to affect your health.

You know where all their locations are

If anyone is searching for where they can buy junk foods, you are the expert because you know all their locations. In fact, you will go with them to buy your own junk.

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke is a PR Associate at Jumia Travel