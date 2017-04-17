Menta Music Signs YouTube Deal With Zion Records

Leading YouTube MCN (Multi Channel Network), partners with Cameroonian music label Zion Records to manage and monetize its Official YouTube channel, Menta Music is delighted to announce and officially welcome Zion Records on-board.

Zion Records has captured Cameroon’s attention with award winning Singles like Love na Love by Charly B, hit singles and numerous achievements as they continue to strive to be the biggest hand in the industry. It is a music house for Famous and Up-coming artists such as Charly B Chuye, Atingwa Ghislain (Meshi). Wirngo Mustapha Wirdornyuy popularly known as Grand Walket, Cyril Njumbe (CTrix) and Jipps Way who happens to be one of the first artiste to should have worked with the CEO of Zion Records and who is currently launching is second album.

These exceptional talents have all brought in their diverse musical backgrounds to the fore. They perform from Hip Hop, Afro Pop, RnB, Soul, Rock Makossa and just to name a few, the diverse nature of the force beyond Zion Records is what has made it outstanding in the industry as they continue to grow. The Zion Records team has wowed their audience and fans with their performances at different locations, settings and venues. These include performances at corporate and elite events, stadiums, musical concerts, and many more.

Menta Music focuses on promoting African content & music, generating significant revenues by managing and monetizing their content on YouTube. Menta Music represents well-known content brands and creators ranging from Musicians, Comedians, Movie Makers, TV Channels and DIY content owners focusing on the African market including Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Senegal, Cameroon, Liberia, Guinea, Ethiopia and Gambia.