Lagos Assembly Deputy Speaker Faces Impeachment Threat?

There seems to be a cold war brewing at the Lagos State House of Assembly going by feelers reaching us.

It was whispered to us by tale-bearers that some members of the Assembly are not happy with the Deputy Speaker, Wasiu Sanni-Eshinlokun, who had the ambition to become the Speaker before Mudashiru Obasa was eventually chosen for the job.

As it was reported, the lawmakers made this obvious on Monday, April 10, 2017, when they allegedly refused to attend a sitting presided over by Sanni-Eshinlokun.

The reason for this, we gathered, was to show their displeasure over his alleged recent attitude towards the Assembly and its leader.

As a source at the Assembly informed us, if he decides not to corporate, he may be shown the way out.

It was said that on Monday morning, Obasa had sent words that he had an official assignment to attend hence would not be able to preside over the sitting, automatically directing his Deputy to take over.

But when the time for the sitting to commence came up and all support staff of the Assembly were ready for plenary sitting to commence, the lawmakers were nowhere to be found. Only about two or three of them were present at the chamber, clearly not enough to form quorum for sitting.

What really confounded close observers of the Legislative House was the fact most of the lawmakers were in their offices ready for the day’s sitting. However when they found out that the Speaker was not going to preside over the sitting, and the Deputy Speaker will take over, they refused to attend.

When it became obvious that quorum could not be formed for the sitting to commence, the support staff left the Chambers and the plenary was cancelled for the day.

This medium learnt from some of the lawmakers that they decided not to attend the sitting because they did not have confidence in the man who was supposed to preside over sitting.

“Most of us don’t really want the Deputy Speaker to preside over plenary session of the House because of his disloyalty to the leadership of the House in particular and the entire House,” one of the lawmakers told this medium.

Another lawmaker confided in our correspondent that most of the lawmakers were not happy with the obsession of the Deputy Speaker to become Speaker at all cost.

“His obsession to become Speaker at all cost has made him denigrate House members and the Speaker as incompetent at every opportunity available to him. There are about eight other lawmakers who contested for the Speaker’s Office with Rt. Hon. Obasa but while others accepted the ascendance of Obasa and have been working harmoniously with the Speaker, he still harbours the ambition of becoming the Speaker thereby getting involved in clandestine activities to discredit the Speaker and divide the House,” the lawmaker said.

A member of the House pointed out that the Deputy Speaker once represented the House at an event which took place at the Chinese Embassy without the knowledge and approval of the Speaker while it was also alleged that he was sleeping with an aide of the Speaker to get information on happenings in the Speaker’s office.

The lawmakers who spoke with our correspondent that their absence at the plenary session where the Deputy Speaker was supposed to preside over was their own way of telling him that they are aware of his clandestine activities to divide and cause problems in the House.

“It is our own way of not only protesting against this but also a way of passing vote of no confidence in him. And my brother, this just a warning for him to change his way. If he doesn’t change his way, then we will be forced to remove him,” our source said.

Meanwhile, Wasiu Sanni-Eshinlokun could not be reached by Aproko247 for comments on this matter.