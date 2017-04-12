Heritage Bank, DSTV Present N25m to BBNaija Winner

Heritage Bank Plc, one of the proud sponsors of Big Brother Naija Season-2 reality TV show and MultiChoice Nigeria, owners of DSTV yesterday presented the 2017 winner, Efe Ejeba grand prize of brand new Sorento SUV and N25 million cash prize in Lagos.

Speaking at the grand prize presentation to the BBNaija Season-2 winner on Tuesday, Fela Ibidapo, Group Head, Corporate Communications of the bank, noted that beyond providing financial assistance to BBNaija contenders, Heritage Bank would between 6 to 9months help define the platform created for them; through business and advisory support services.

According to him, this support will help chart a veritable course and equip the housemates with the necessary tools to make informed business choices during individuals’ careers.

He affirmed that in a bid to bring additional value to Nigeria culture, Heritage Bank would ensure that in partnering with the house mates, they take positive steps towards creating, preserving and transferring wealth to Nigerians.

“We are proud to be part of the reality show because our involvement has re-emphasize the wealth enshrined in our cultural heritage,” Fela said.

He said BB Naija reality TV has projected the some of the positive aspects of the Nigerian culture of projecting kings and queens in every citizen.

When we started this journey some weeks ago, people were asking us, how will you do it as a bank, remarking that with help of DSTV and the housemates among others they were able to create the needed experience among the Nigerian people.

Efe, who spoke at the presentations of the grand prize, commended Heritage Bank for promoting Nigeria culture to the world.

Efe beat 11 other housemates to cart away the coveted prize, having surmounted all the hurdles and polled a whopping 57.61per cent of the overall votes.

Meanwhile, Bisola who emerged the first runner up polled 18.54per cent of the vote, thanked all the sponsors, while noting that she is positioned and empowered to harness her talents via the BB Naija platform.

Also, speaking, the Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, who thanked Heritage Bank and others for their supports, noted that the pooled efforts exposed Nigerian culture to the rest of the world.

He stressed that the programme and entertainment industry in general would add value to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, while it would also help identify, nurture and promote young talent to a wide range of viewers across African continent.

The Regional Director, M-Net West Africa, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, disclosed that over 26million votes were recorded, which stood out as one of the highest in Africa reality TV shows.

The Big Brother Nigeria 2017 began in January. It had seen the eviction of nine housemates, Bally, Bassey, CocoIce, Gifty, Kemen, Miyonse, Soma, ThinTallTony and Uriel before the top five who graced the finale: Mavis, Debbie Rise, TBoss, Bisola and Efe.

Heritage Bank had also organised an SME enhancement capacity programme for the Ex-Housemates of the BB Naija and other emerging 21st century entrepreneurs at an SME enhancement capacity training programme.