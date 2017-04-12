5 Reasons You Should Never Patronise Lagos Traffic Hawkers

In a bid to survive Lagos life, you find a large number of hawkers on the highway selling all sorts of items including homewares and consumables.

Clearly, it is because they have a market for whatever they are selling and many of us patronise them. In fact, it has gotten to a point that you can buy the ingredients to cook a pot of soup on the highway without alighting from your car.

Despite this, there are reasons you should never patronise traffic hawkers. Jumia travel, the leading online travel agency shares some of these reasons.

You will be arrested

The Lagos state government has passed a law banning street trading. So, you are liable to be arrested by Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) officials if you are caught buying things in traffic. So, desist from patronising these hawkers.

Fake and substandard products

There are many substandard products that are been sold in traffic. And when you buy them, you cannot guarantee whatever you are buying. Hence, you are more likely to purchase a fake and untested gadget or expired products in traffic.

You are exposing yourself to theft

Some persons have had their phones stolen because they are buying Lacasera in traffic. As they are buying from the hawker, another person is picking their gadgets and when they eventually realise it, the hawker and the thief would have disappeared.

You are causing traffic clog

Rather than parking on the side way to buy whatever you are buying, some motorist mindlessly stay in the middle of the road to perform their transactions. They are very aware that they are causing traffic but they don’t care.

They may escape with your money

Certain traffic hawkers are crooks. They usually escape with the buyer’s money without providing the service. This has happened so many times. If you don’t want to lose your money stop patronising these hawkers. It is advisable to go to a market or to the departmental store of one of your favourite Lagos hotels.

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke is a PR Associate at Jumia Travel.