Police Discover Skeleton of US-Based Nigerian Woman in Bush

The skeleton of a Nigerian woman living in the United States of America, USA, has been discovered by the police one year after she went missing.

According to Punch, the woman, named Susan Anyanwu-Corbin, went missing since February 2016, when she was 22, but her skeleton was only recently found in a bush in Dedham, Boston, USA.

Her remains have been identified by the police, according to Fox 25Boston.

It was reported that the police were able to identify the remains after some of her personal effects were released to the public for identification.

The medical examiner in Boston was able to confirm the identity of the deceased with dental record after one member of the public pointed out that the jewellery found at the scene belonged to Anyanwu-Corbin.

The authorities further revealed that Anyanwu-Corbin was a resident of Boston and likely lived in Hyde Park.

Investigators said they are now looking into how she disappeared and are asking people who may have seen her during that time to help them piece together what happened to her.