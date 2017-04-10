Lagos, Oyo, Ogun Lead 2017 Cowbellpedia Enrolment Figure

Out of a total of 51,018 students that sat for this year’s Stage One of the 2017 Cowbellpedia Secondary Schools Mathematics TV Quiz Show, Lagos State topped the enrolment chart with 7,098 candidates, followed by Oyo and Ogun States with 3,833 and, 3,234 respectively. The enrolment figure represents a 12% growth over the previous year.

Delta State, with 2,282 candidates picked the fourth position for the South-South, while Anambra State with 1,560 candidates was top among the states in the South East.

Kaduna led the North West with a figure of 1,675 candidates while the top spot in the North Central went to Nasarawa which pulled 1,423 candidates. Bauchi state however led the North East enrolment with 878 candidates.

Further analysis of the enrolment shows a total of 26,053 candidates in the Junior Secondary School, JSS category while the Senior Secondary School, SSS category recorded a total of 24,961 candidates.

Also the number of online registration increased from 19,604 to 32,096 in 2017 which is a 64% growth over last year.

Aside the figures, the percentage of online registration to total registration increased from 43% to 63% in 2017. Majority of the states grew over the 2016 figure.

Despite the huge turnout of students across the examination centers spread all over the country, logistics hitches were reduced to the barest minimum.

Candidates are advised to visit www.cowbellpedia.ng for the Stage One result from June 1st, 2017.

108 students (54 each for junior and senior categories) are to proceed to the Stage Two, which is the Television Quiz Show.

The Stage Two, which will be in a quiz format, will be further sub-divided into preliminary, semifinals and finals. The show will be serialized into 13 episodes and aired on major television stations across the country.

Managing Director of Promasidor Nigeria Limited, Mr. Olivier Thiry, acknowledged the support given by the NECO, state Ministries of Education, school principals, teachers, the press and other Partner agencies for their support for the initiative over the years.

He explained the ultimate prize for this year’s edition is One Million Naira and an all-expense paid educational excursion outside the country while the 1st and 2nd runners up will go home with Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (=N=750,000.00) only and Five Hundred Thousand Naira (=N=500,000.00) only respectively.

The Teacher of the top prize student winner will be awarded N400, 000.00 while Teachers of 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up will go home with N300, 000.00 and N200, 000.00 respectively.