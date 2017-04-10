Juliet Ibrahim Becomes World Kidney Cancer Day Global Ambassador

Star actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has been named as the first ever World Kidney Cancer Day Global Ambassador by the International Kidney Cancer Coalition.

The announcement was made via their twitter page on the first day of the 7th International Kidney Cancer Coalition conference which she attended recently in Warsaw, Poland.

The World Kidney Cancer Day which will be an annual event was also launched at the conference and the first edition will hold on June 22, 2017.

The Juliet Ibrahim Foundation (JIF) was launched in December 2011 to start an awareness campaign about cancer of the kidney.

The JIF is aimed at helping Ghanaians, Nigerians and other West African citizens to know their status and prevent kidney cancer as well as other kidney related diseases from getting to the incurable stage.