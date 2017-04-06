Women Of Rubies Plans Another Empowerment for Grassroots Women

A reputable capacity building and inspirational online magazine for the celebration of women of substance in the society, with a weekly publication in the Guardian Newspaper, Women of Rubies (WOR), has planned another programme for grassroots women.

It is believed that women are nurturers by nature and when these women nurture their God-given abilities, the world is better for it.

It is on this basis that Women of Rubies and Rubies Ink Initiative for women and children are planning an empowerment forum for women in the grassroots that are often neglected and forgotten.

This workshop will kick off on April 7 at the Yaba LCDA and will take place in several Local Government Areas across Lagos.

The theme for the workshop is “Sensitising Grassroots Women on Domestic Abuse and Lifestyle Issues”.

According to the Founder/Editor-in-chief of Women of Rubies, Esther Ijewere; the workshop is in its second phase as we kicked off in August 2016, it will be an impactful learning experience for women at the grassroots, as we are collaborating with different Local Government to address the following issues:

Knowledge acquisition on domestic abuse – In addition, they will also learn to speak up when faced with domestic abuse. Women have the capacity to solve problems and influence decisions. They will be equipped on how to utilize these decisions at crucial times as the girl child is dependent on this knowledge as a guide when she becomes a lady, mother and even a grandmother.

Lifestyle issues-We present to you a platform aimed at providing an avenue for women at the grass root level to exchange ideas and equip them on how to grow their businesses, support their families and create a better future for their children.

Savings Culture-The workshop would teach them on how to access business loans and proper saving culture in order to empower them financially. When the woman is empowered the society becomes empowered.

For the first workshop, it takes place at the Yaba LCDA at Panti Bus stop, while the second holds at the Igando-​Ikotun LCDA​ in Ikotun ​on April 13.

On April 19, the third workshop takes place at the Kosofe LCDA at Ogudu​, while the last workshop holds on April 24 at the ​Ikeja Local Government Area all by 10am.