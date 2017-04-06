PHOTOS: Kasuma Greets Adeboye, Obey, Amosun

Fuji star, Pasuma Wonder, showed how respectful he is to elders when he greeted the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Paso, as he is fondly called, was at the birthday party organised to celebrate Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, who recently clocked 75.

At the event, Pasuma moved to where the respected man of God was seated and bowed to greet him to the admiration of his fans.

The Fuji musician, who is also known as Oganla 1 by his teeming supporters, further bowed to greet the Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun as well as the celebrant.