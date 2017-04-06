Jide Ojuko Gets Thumbs Up from Awujale

Ogun multiple award-winning Commissioner, Chief Jide Ojuko, some days ago, got royal eulogy from His Royal Highness, Oba Sikiru Adetona, the Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebu land during the coronation of Oloni of Oni town, Oba Olalekan Obikoya.

The royal installation which was graced by movers and shakers of Oni land was celebrated quietly but with class.

In the Speech which was delivered by Dagburewe of Idowa, Oba Y. O. Adekoya, Oba Sikiru Adetona described Chief Jide Ojuko as one of the “best commissioners ever to be produced in the executive ranks of Ogun State government.”

The Awujale of Ijebu land also thanked Chief Ojuko, the Ogun State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for his unprecedented commitment in ensuring all vacant royal stools are occupied at the right time.

“We thank the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Jide Ojuko immensely for what you have been doing for the past six months by filling all vacant royal stools that has been left unoccupied for some years back.

“Without mincing words, you are one of the best Commissioners to have ever serve in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the history of Ogun State.

“Once again, on behalf of my colleagues and the Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Adetona who sent us here, we wish you happy return home.” Dagburewe of Idowa, Oba Y. O. Adekoya stated in the speech.

Chief Jide Ojuko was recently listed in the top ten Commissioners of Distinction in South West, Nigeria by Vintage Press, publishers of The Nation Newspapers; he was also decorated with the award of Grassroots Crusade Par Excellence by FOPAMEC among others.