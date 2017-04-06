I Want To Raise Artistes To Revamp Showbiz in Nigeria—Eniola Olagookun

Entrepreneur, Eniola Olagookun, has explained why he is interested in the entertainment industry in Nigeria.

In this interview, Eniola said he is more interested in raising artistes that would take the Nigerian showbiz industry to another level.

The Enlag Entertainment boss stated that he started the record label in 2014 because there were “too many random and average acts being shoved down people’s throat as great artiste.

“So I decided to bring different artistes and brands that have the game changing vibe.”

He said in 2017, he plans to organise “monthly shows and more viral marketing to get my artistes out there on bigger platform.

“It has never been a smooth journey because I am promoting new act that’s not on the bandwagon, but with different music that can set the new trend.”

Speaking on if the government has provided an enabling environment for the industry, Eniola said, “Government keeps promising support for the entertainment industry. We want them to help in the fight against piracy especially in the area of enforcement.”

Eniola, who said he was born by a pensioner dad and trader mother, said his background was very rough.

“I had no steady three square meals, I attended public schools, though school fees payments were not prompt. I did not have the privilege to have Christmas clothes or birthday cakes.”