DUNAETA Celebrates Rapid Transformation of Uburu by Umahi

A Non-Governmental Organisation, the David Umahi Nweze Akubaraoha Ebonyi Transformation Agenda (DUNAETA), has expressed delight over the rapid transformation of the ancient Uburu Community of Ebonyi State by the administration of Governor Dave Umahi, describing it as a dream come true. DUNAETA in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abakaliki, the state capital, noted that even though Uburu had for ages been famous as the home of Uburu Salt, the area remained largely neglected before the advent of the Umahi administration.

“We are thrilled to notice the bold efforts of the Umahi administration to close the development gap in Uburu and give the people a sense of belonging,” DUNAETA said in the statement signed by the Founder and President, Lady Monica Ada Chidinma Eze.

The group noted that Umahi has started the Uburu Water Scheme, while the Amasari-Okposi-Uburu Road a very critical road to the Uburu people is almost completed, adding: “Plan has almost been concluded to develop the Uburu Salt Lake into an industrial hub that will stop further importation of salt in Nigeria. The Umahi administration has also put in place a plan to establish a Rice Mill and other industries in Uburu. It equally has drawn up a plan to develop a Technology Village in Uburu, which will provide Ebonyi youths who are technically gifted a conducive environment where to develop their skills in keeping with the strategy of this administration to make Ebonyi State the centre of excellence, a major hub for inventive activities in Nigeria and a state technically developed to meet the technical needs of Nigeria.”

Lady Eze aka Ada Ebonyi, who doubles as Technical Assistant to Governor Umahi, declared that never in the history of Uburu Community has the type of massive development currently going on there been witnessed, including the internal road networks, street lights, general electrification of the town, and motorised boreholes.

“Apart from these great initiatives,” she said, “the Umahi administration has affiliated the Uburu Nursing School to Ebonyi State University. Besides, today, over 500 Uburu youths have benefitted from the scholarship scheme of Akabaraoha.

She went further to state that Engr Dave Nweze Umahi the Ome nke ahurunaya 1 of Ebonyi State (He whose philanthropic activities are well known to the world) apart from all these, is leading the industrialisation of Uburu by personally through his business empire before becoming the Governor of Ebonyi State established a leading automobile filling station, five star hotel and a tourism centre in Uburu.

Today, the number of Uburu indigenes in the Ebonyi State Executive Council stands unprecedented apart from other key appointments. To me as a daughter of Uburu, I think Umahi has demonstrated love and power to make the difference in the lives, emancipation and development of our town that anybody or group of people working against his reelection come 2019 should be seen and treated as working against the development of Uburu Community.”

DUNAETA concluded that in view of the unprecedented infrastructural and other developments being undertaken in Uburu by the Umahi administration, “every daughter and son of Uburu should not only rejoice but unite behind the present administration in Ebonyi State under the able leadership of Engr. Dave Nweze Umahi so as to enable it do even more for our community and Ebonyi State in general.”