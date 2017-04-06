Davido To Visit Splendour Night Club Ado Ekiti April 8

Come Saturday, April 8, 2017, the newly established Splendour Night Club will witness the appearance of one of Nigeria’s best artistes, Davido, and the day is expected to be an unforgettable experience going by the plans on ground.

Recently, the hospitality industry in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State was expanded with the opening of Splendour Night club.

It is the newest addition to the ever bubbling Pathfinder Hotel, Yemkem International range, all properties of Dr Akintunde Ayeni Ishola “The Pathfinder”.

The new Splendour Night Club, located right inside The Pathfinder Hotel premises on University Road, Iworoko area of Ado Ekiti, is a luxury night club designed for the upscale youth and to meet the business and leisure needs of the discerning business travellers, and holiday makers seeking exclusive treats in a well-appointed hospitality home where professional service delivery amidst sophisticated and luxurious facilities is a culture.

Right from the entrance to the large expanse of land housing the club house, guests and customers will be enthralled by the beauty of the hospitality arena, from the outside bar which has become the second home of many fun seekers on a daily basis.

Moving into the reception, one is struck by the space of the place where the front officers are on hand to receive guests with disarming smiles.

Splendour sits on multiple plots on the super-premium University Road, with its impeccable design and finishing complemented with stunning and first of its kind décor and lighting, world class customer service and hospitality, renowned DJs and an over the roof sound system that pundits say is the first in this market.

Since it was commissioned in December 2016 by the executive governor of the state, His Excellency Gov. Ayodele Fayose, the club has since taken over the life of night crawlers both from the state and in the neighboring states within the southwest.

The club has witnessed the best of Nigerian artistes who have come to thrill guests to an unforgettable night out.

Wande Coal was the first artiste to storm the club house and the response was massive and accolades was out of this world, followed by world famous Alapomeji exponent Abolore Akande popularly known as 9ice, who thrilled the house with lyrics from his latest album.

The recent artiste who turned the club house into a carnival of sort was Korede Bello who stormed the club on Valentine’s Day, the whole of Ekiti state noticed a very dynamic change in the hospitality sector and has since reckoned with The Splendour Night Club as the best in that axis.

Other celebrities who have visited the club since inception are Governor Ayodele Fayose, the Executive Governor of the State, Popular Socialite Demola Oyefeso, Dotun Rumours, Nollywood actors Francis Duru, Charles Okocha, One of the biggest rockers, King Jafil among others.