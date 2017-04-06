Cancer Patient, Nancy Ukaha, Cries Out To 2Face

A lady battling with cancer of the face, Nancy Ukaha, has begged top musician, 2Face Idibia, who hails from the same state with her, Benue State, to do everything possible to come to her rescue.

Ukaha, who is 20 years old, needs N1.5 million for a face reconstruction surgery at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria.

Ukaha revealed that her trouble with cancer of the face started when she was just 8 year-old having hit her head on the floor.

During a visit to our office, Ukaha revealed that she has had to live with her condition for 12 years devoid of friends, as nobody wants to associate with her.

The young lady is begging 2Baba to see her as his sister and help her live a normal life once again.

In her words, “He is my brother because we are from the same state. I know that he can help me, and I am using this opportunity to beg him to come to my rescue. God will bless him.”

Nancy Ukaha can be reach via her brother, Moses Ukaha’s phone number 08095006644. Individuals wishing to help Nancy Ukaha can also pay their widows mite to:

Account Name: Nancy Donald Ukaha

Account Number:

6238623858

Bank: Fidelity Bank Plc