Ibadan Misconception Disproved

The perception Nigerians have about the city and people from Ibadan is bad and quite wrong. The city and people have been repeatedly maligned. They are branded local, uncivilised and old-fashioned. This is absolutely wrong. But, according to social norms, when you keep saying the same thing about people or a city and their way of life, such statements, whether they are true or not become acceptable. In line with this, Jumia Travel, the leading online booking agency, discusses the magnificence, beauty, and culture of the city called Ibadan to help dispel or disprove some of this perception.

About Ibadan

Ibadan is the state capital of Oyo State, Nigeria. It has a population of over 3 million and arguably the largest city in West Africa. In addition to this, it is the most populous city after Lagos and Kano. In addition to this, Ibadan used to be the headquarters of politics in West Nigeria. Ibadan, unlike Lagos, is very conservative and it is a perfect place to getaway.

Places to Visit

Cocoa House

Before Nigeria became obsessed with PMS, the nation focused on agriculture. The South West had cocoa which was well cultivated long before oil. The Cocoa house is a symbol of the impact of Cocoa had on South West, Nigeria. It was built by late Obafemi Awolowo in the 60s. This building is the first skyscraper ever to be built in Africa and it was constructed from the proceeds of cocoa sold for export.

Mapo Hall

Mapo Hall is a monument you can’t miss in Ibadan. It is located next to the Bere Market in Ibadan. The building, which was just recently refurbished is a home to the courts and visitors who will be wowed by the outstanding pillars and the general structure.

Agodi Garden

Agodi Garden is a wonderful park in the heart of Ibadan. It covers over 13 acres of land. It has a zoo, forestry, love garden, and recreation. The view of the Agodi Garden is spectacular.

The Bower’s Tower

The over 60 feet tall tower is on the hill top of Oke Are in Igbo Agala (Agala forest) area of Ibadan. It is the highest hilltop in the city and it has about 47 spiral staircases. The tower gives a panoramic view of all the important places in the ancient city.

Old Oyo National Park

The Park sits in the north-western part of Oyo State and it is about 160 kilometres from Ibadan. It has an area of about 2,500 square kilometres and harbours a wide variety of wildlife. It is a place to relax and have fun.

Hotel to stay

One of the popular hotels to reside in Ibadan is Owu Crown Hotel. The hotel is a first class hotel located in Monatan, Iwo Road highway, off the Lagos-Ojo Expressway. The Marketing Manager of the Hotel, Ayotunde Fabamwo said: “Owu Crown Hotels Ibadan is the only international hotel operating in Ibadan and is designed to extend warmth and hospitality combined with the local Nigerian flavour to visitors. The location is also in good proximity to local amenities such as the airport, motor parks, banks, shops and service stations.

“The hotel’s facilities include 80 rooms, suites, and apartments, an all-day dining room with its own private dining area, suitable for family gatherings or business functions in addition to a lobby bar and pool bar. The rooms are fully air- conditioned, with WiFi internet access, cable TV etc. Additional facilities include swimming pool, gym, meeting rooms, business center, and restaurant, private dining and lounge bar.”

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke is a PR Associate at Jumia Travel