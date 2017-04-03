Deputy Clerk: Aghoghophia Otto Right Man For The Job—Ebireri

The Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Mr Henry Ebireri on Thursday advised Deltans not to allow themselves to be held captive by men with unprecedented capacity for lies, mischief and treachery.

In a statement in Asaba, Ebireri described as malicious and devilish the campaign of calumny against the leadership of the assembly.

“Sensationalism is not an admirable feature of excellent journalism. I find the purport of the news story entitled;” Ethnocentric Chauvinism; Delta Legislature Confirms Speaker’s Protégé as Deputy Clerk” as quite embarrassing.”

He accused some individuals in the state of stepping up their covert and overt moves to cause confusion and breakdown of law and order in the state.

“The apparent intention of these individuals is to set the stage for a confrontation in the assembly”

He alleged that a staff of the assembly recruited layabouts and journalists of questionable character to spread untrue tales against the leadership of the assembly.

“Miscreants have been recruited to insult and blackmail the leadership of the House. These elements have a carefully designed plan to destabilise the state to further their selfish ends”

He dismissed ethnic propaganda in the appointment of the deputy clerk, saying the honourable members took the decision, which was their constitutional right.

“It is a straight matter. Mr. Aghoghophia Otto is qualified to be appointed to the position of deputy clerk. He is already on grade level 14 and his promotion to grade level 15 was nine months overdue.”

He called on the security agencies to take a closer look at the intents and purposes of these individuals.

“Mr. Aghoghophia Otto is from Ughelli South Local Government Area. There are no blood ties between Otto and the Rt. Hon Speaker.”

He also urged Deltans at large to ignore the shenanigans of these individuals.