6 Ways To Survive Party If You Don’t Know Anyone

It can be a very unpleasant experience when you attend a party and you don’t know anyone besides the host. You won’t only be bored, you will also feel very lonely.

It is obviously difficult to strike a conversation with people you don’t know even if you are extroverted. As a result, some individuals may simply abandon the party and go home. You don’t have to do this, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares 6 ways to survive a party or gig if you don’t know anyone.

Be positive

Your friend inviting you to a party means that he/she wants you to be there. Do not feel out place or feel like you don’t belong there. This is because when some people go to parties and they don’t know anyone, they feel inferior. Consequently, they begin to suck. This will even make the situation. So be positive!

Request to help the host

Rather than just sitting down amidst persons you don’t know, you can decide to help the host. The host will no doubt be very busy but he or she will appreciate your request to help. You can even bring food to cook just to keep you busy.

Exercise how to break the ice

Breaking the ice is very essential to start a conversation at a party where you are don’t know anyone. So, before you leave home, ensure that you have some conversation starters at your fingertips.

Listen to what others have to say

After breaking the ice or starting a conversation, the next thing is to continue and sustain it which can sometimes be a bit tasking to do. One way you can overcome this is to listen to what others are saying. However, don’t over listen to the point you are mute.

Look for other loners

Lonely people are desperately searching for someone to talk to. So, don’t be afraid to look for other loners and start a conversation with them. They will definitely appreciate and welcome your gesture! You will always find loners at a party which may be held at the Epe Resort.

Just have fun

Do not miss out on the fun even if you don’t know anyone so that you won’t regret going to the party.

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke is a PR Associate at Jumia Travel