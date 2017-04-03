5 Ways To Improve Your Search Rankings Via Social Media

There are various ways to improve your search rankings like optimising your content for Google. However, a way that is ignored or scarcely exploited to increase search rankings is social media.

In fact, some people don’t know that social media can serve this purpose. Not to worry, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency gathers how you can use twitter or Facebook to improve the search rankings of your website.

Reduce word count

The word count for different social media platforms varies. For Facebook, you have the leeway to write as much as you want while for twitter it is 140 characters. But know that the lesser the characters, the more likely it will attract readers thus improving your search rankings.

Give your followers a reason to read your content

The post you share on social media must be very interesting to make your friends or followers click and read. Preferably, you should distribute posts that offer solutions to problems.

Enhance profiles for keyword searches

Don’t ignore your profile if you want to increase your website ranking via social media. You should search for keywords relating to the content of your website and include them in all your social media profiles. Also, use these keywords, when captioning your pictures especially on photo sharing website.

Use keywords to drive content

In order to increase visibility on search engines through your social media accounts (twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube), you should create content for particular keywords. If you run a tech website, you can search for keywords related to technology and development content that features that keyword.

Tell your audience what you want them to do

Sometimes you have to tell your target audience what you want them to do. This is why you should use words or phrases such as See, retweet, kindly follow back or like, and check out. This will engage your followers who in turn check out what you are sharing.

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke is a PR Associate at Jumia Travel