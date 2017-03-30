African China Drops ‘Letter To Mr President’

There is no doubt that fans of Nigerian artiste, African China, have waited for long to hear from.

But we can authoritatively inform them their wait seems to be over now.

Though he has not hit the limelight with his songs in recent times, his issue with the police not too long ago brought him back into the minds of many.

Probably riding on that, the singer has released a new single he titled ‘Letter To Mr President’ to address some issues he feel the number one citizen must look into quickly to bring smiles on the faces of Nigerians.

Commenting on the new song, African China said, “Throughout my years championing for civil rights, analysing politics and advocating on behalf of the voiceless, I am disturbed the most when harmless children suffer because of politics or detrimental policies.”

‘Letter To My President was produced by Super Difa and then mixed and mastered by Suka Sounds.