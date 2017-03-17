Lagos-Based Journalist, Blessing Okafor, Unveils Two Books Tomorrow

A journalist based in Lagos, Blessing Ekene Okafor, is set to launch her books on Saturday, March 18, 2017.

Blessing Okafor, a well-known motivational speaker, is one of the top writers at Nigeriafilms.com as well as a television presenter with Black Gold Media.

Information reaching us confirmed that Blessing Okafor will launch two of her books at the Blue Nest Hotel, located on 9,Osolo Way, Opposite Mr Biggs by 7&8 B/stop Ajao Estate, Lagos.

The books are titled ‘The Power of Words’, ‘Prosperity Our Spiritual Inheritance.’

During the event, there would also be a motivational talk on Wealth Creation and how to leverage on the Power of Exposure.

Blessing Okafor has promised that the life changing event will “sweep you off your feet” because it would “bless and enhance you positively.”

Some of the quintessential speakers expected at the event are Jamie Pajoel, an African Union Youth Ambassador who is the CEO of ‘The Speakers Academy-a professional institution’; Ebuka Ewuzie, the CEO of Bukasin Builders Consultancy and also a well-travelled motivational speaker; Amarachi Onyeneke, is a gifted multilingual motivational speaker, a prolific writer, counsellor and business consultant; and Blessing Ekene Okafor.