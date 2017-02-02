VIDEO: Ex-NIMASA Boss, Patrick Akpobolokemi, Threatens to Slap Female Reporter



Former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Patrick Akpobolokemi, has threatened to slap a female journalist in court.

Patrick Akpobolokemi, who is facing trial in court, was captured in a video threatening to assault a reporter covering his trial.

He was seen using his hand to disrupt the video recording, threatening to descend on the journalist for carrying out her constitutional right.

In the video, the female reporter was heard telling the former NIMASA boss that he cannot dare slap her.

Patrick Akpobolokemi is standing trial over alleged multibillion naira fraud during his tenure at the helm of affairs at NIMASA.

