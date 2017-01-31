Watch the trailer for ‘The Lost Café’ – A film by Kenneth Gyang



Peridot and Cinema Kpatakpata are proud to announce the release of the trailer for their beautiful poignant film, The Lost Cafe.

The film is an uplifting story about a girl’s decision to rise above dark family secrets and culture shock to live her dreams abroad, finding the most unusual answers to her troubling questions somewhere in Drammen where she meets the half blind, strange owner of a quaint coffee shop that serves the best coffee in the world.

The Lost Cafe had support from Angenieux in France, Catapult Film in Norway and Project Act Nollywood in Nigeria.

The film is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Kenneth Gyang, for Peridot and Cinema Kpatakpata. AMVCA Best Supporting Actress nominee Tunde Aladese stars as Ose with support from Belinda Effah and Ann Njemanze in Nigeria and Terje Lien, Jenny Bonden and Anders Lidin Hansen in Norway.

Norway-based Regina Udalor is the producer and the film’s idea stemmed from her short script. Screenplay by Ifesinachi Okoli Akpagwu, Jeremiah Gyang is the film’s music producer and Akor Udalor, the executive producer.

