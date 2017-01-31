Why Akinsola Akinfemiwa Won’t Step Down as Heritage Bank Chairman Soon



A while ago, there were rumours that Akinsola Akinfeniwa would be stepping down as Chairman of Heritage Bank in December 2016.

However, December 2016 as come and gone and he is still in charge of the bank that has been rumoured lately to be in crisis.

Information filtering to us indicates that Chief Akinfemiwa will not be stepping down from his exalted position any time soon.

According to a report by societynowng.com, “The circumstances that almost forced him out is reversed.”

This was an information disclosed to the reputable online platform through a source.

It was reported that the faction that brought the chairman to power is again in position to safeguard his position.

“His people were outplayed last year, but they bounced back in the nick of time prevent his ouster,” an insider stated.

The financial institution faced with allegations of battling for survival is enmeshed in serious battle for control by different factions of investors.

Akinfemiwa was reportedly caught on the other side of the raging battle and faced a force out as Chairman towards the end of the year.

The banking industry and related public were agog with news of impending ‘step down’ but that appears a thing of the past as the tide of ‘power’ is said to now favour him once again.

During the time Akinfemiwa was rumoured to be planning to step down, it was alleged he was taking the decision to fully embrace a real estate company he floated quietly not too long ago.