Swit D Drops Tomorrow Get Belle



Talented budding artiste, Swit D, who was recently signed by top music producer, K-Solo, has released his first official single under K-Solo Production for 2017.

Swit D is an Afro pop singer, songwriter and musician with class.

The song, entitled ‘Tomorrow Get Belle’, was produced by K-Solo and is already getting people shake on the dance floor.

Swit D has delivered a superior offering that doesn’t just stand above the rest of the competition, but will surely stand the test of time.

Listen and enjoy ‘Tomorrow Get Belle’ here: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/169918