Students Endorse Obesere As VC of Entertainment



***Pasuma Allegedly Claims Title

Popular Fuji musician, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere, has been endorsed by students of the Department of Political Science, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Ilorin, as the Vice Chancellor of Entertainment.

This was made public at the maiden edition of the students’ cultural night tagged “Reviving Our Lost Cultural Heritage”, which held at the Performing Arts Theatre, University of Ilorin, Ilorin, recently.

The Head of Department of Political Science, Dr A.A Mohammed, while presenting an award to Alhaji Abass Obesere as the “Ambassador of Cultural Music”, endorsed him as the VC of Entertainment in agreement with the teeming audience.

The climax of the event was when Alhaji Obesere was called to receive the award. The clamour was tense while the audience continued to hail him while the Dr Mohammed spoke, saying: “The students today endorse you as the VC of Entertainment but unfortunately, our VC is not here today to present this award so that it would be VC to VC. However, I am representing the VC to present this award for promoting the Yoruba culture.”

Other awardees like the popular Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo, Abdulateef Adedeji were on seat.

Meanwhile, an unconfirmed report has it that after the endorsement, the popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma’s event banner was seen recently allegedly carry the title.

Since then, fans from Obesere’s camp have started bickering over the matter.

But a source at the camp of Pasuma dispelled this, claiming Oganla cannot start dragging a title with Obesere.

“That cannot be true, Pasuma cannot be fighting with Obesere over a title given to him by students,” the source told Aproko247

