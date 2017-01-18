5 Things You Should Never Do On Someone Else’s Phone



There are some situations where you find yourself using the phone of a friend, colleague or your significant other. For some people, this may be very uncomfortable because they don’t like someone else going through their phones. This is because they store personal information that is not meant for the eyes of just any random individual. And definitely, there are individuals who have the knack for checking other people’s phone. What are they looking for? This said, if you find somebody phones in your hands, Jumia Travel shares 5 things you should never do.

Do not pick the phone without permission

In some love relationships where trust is absent, the tendency of checking phone without express permission is very high. They check received calls, pick calls and read private messages which are not supposed to be the case. This action rather than remove the cheating suspicion usually intensify it. Beyond relationships, it is awkward to pick someone else’s phone or calls without their permission.

Don’t guess the password

If you do not know the password, don’t bother to guess the password. This is because if you enter the wrong password, the phone will be locked temporarily. Due to your actions, the owner of the phone has to spend money to unlock. Why not just ask them for the password?

Don’t use their data

Your friend briefly hands you his phones and the next thing you is to freely use their data to download files and check your emails. You completely forgot that it is not your phone. So, don’t use someone else’s phone data or WiFi without their consent.

Don’t go through their photos

There are all sorts of things that people save on their phones including private photos, videos, and documents. So, if someone hands you their phones, it is not an opportunity to go through their pictures because you may see images that are not meant for your eyes. If you do this, you may end up jeopardising your relationship with the owner of the phone.



Don’t sign out their social media account

You should not sign out the social media accounts of your friend in a bid to sign in yours. Your friend may not remember their passwords because you do not expect them to sign out from their social media accounts or emails when it is their phone.

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke is a PR Associate at Jumia Travel.