VIDEO: How Wife Tortured US-Based Nigerian Hubby Before Death



The death of a Nigerian, Chuks Okebata, who was a US Army Veteran, has continued to raise sympathy among observers.

In fact, some are yet to understand why the life of the vibrant young man was abruptly cut short when he visited his hometown in Imo State few weeks ago.

According to reports, Chuks was assassinated on January 12, 2017 in broad day light and since then, his family have been crying foul.

A video reportedly shared by her sister alleged that the man had an unhappy home in the US before his gruesome death in Nigeria.

The video showed a woman believed to be his wife threatening to call the police if he refuses to leave their house. At the end of the video, a police officer was seen at the house, apparently responding to calls from the woman.

Also in the video, two children believed to be the deceased’s were seen crying, begging for the man not to leave them. He was heard telling the kids to inform the police and their teachers their mother’s threats.