Ekiti Court Remands 2 Herdsmen For Destroying Crops

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, yesterday, ordered the remand of one Momodu Rebo, 19, and Isiaka Idris, 22, in prison custody over alleged destruction of farm crops.

Police prosecutor, Samson Osobu, said the accused and others now at large, committed the offence on January 11 at Apoto farm settlement, Eporo, Emure-Ekiti.

He said police recovered guns and other offensive weapons from the accused. He said that the offence is contrary to Section 4 (1) of Prohibition of Cattle and other Ruminant Grazing in Ekiti State Laws, 2016, and punishable under Section 11 of the Ekiti State Kidnap and Terrorism (Prohibition) Law, 2015.

Chief Magistrate Idowu Ayenimo remanded the accused in prison custody, till the outcome of advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, and adjourned the case to January 27.

