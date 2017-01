It is still early of the year and it seems everyone in the industry is ready for this 2017.

THE MOVIE PATHETIC powered by Amzadol Productions will be in every Cinema near you come 24th of March, 2017.

Watch the trailer below, as the movie seems to be interesting, entertaining hilarious & enthralling.

This project is directed by Ikennaebue and produced by Dayo Amusa and distributed by Blue Pictures.

WATCH THE MOVIE PATHETIC here https://youtu.be/_51GxUORSiw