CBN Medical Director, Faozat Bello, Buries Mum in Grand Style



Over the weekend, the high and mighty in Nigeria converged in Ogun State to honour invitation extended to them by one of the top shots at the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Precisely on Saturday, January 14, 2017, the Director Medical Services Department at the CBN, Dr Faozat Bello, gave her mother, Alhaja Khadijat Olasimbo Ajoke-Ade Matesun, a well befitting final burial in Ijebu-Ode.

Late Alhaja Khadijat Matesun breathed her last on December 4, 2016, at about 1:20am. She was 84 years old.

During the 40th day and final burial ceremony took place over the weekend, her daughter ensured nothing was spared to give the deceased a talk of town burial.

Daniel Sync was at the event and here are few pictures from the party.

