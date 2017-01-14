Controversy Trails Tonto Dikeh’s Marriage



The 17-month-old marriage of star actress, Tonto Dikeh, is heading for the rocks, this is according to reports, which further said both parties are having some axes to grind.

It is said that the actress’ husband, Oladunni Churchill, is ruffling bed with one of his wife’s aides and the woman is not happy about this at all.

Reports say Tonto is very bitter that her husband could allegedly do such a thing to her, knowing the kind of love she has for him.

Though those close to Churchill have rubbished rumour of cracks in his marriage, however, those loyal to Tonto say she is trying to brace herself up.

Already, steps are reportedly being taken to resolve the issues amicably before they degenerate further.

But the Rivers State-born movie star has yanked off her husband’s name from her social media handle, further giving rumourmongers something to hold on to as proof for the alleged marriage crisis.

Even before now, Tonto had hinted of a possible crack in her relationship with Churchill, though not many people reasoned her marriage could allegedly be in crisis.

“If that guy doesn’t call you for two weeks, he doesn’t like you as much as you like him. If that important meeting keeps on getting rescheduled, it means it is not that important to the other party.

“Remember your happiness starts with you. Not with your relationship. Not with your friends. Not with your job, but with you. Things outside of you won’t fix problems on the inside. Love yourself properly and people will love you,” she had posted some days ago.