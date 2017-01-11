Yoruba Actor, Adekola Tijani, Attacks Lady With Bottle



It was an embarrassing scenario recently in Saki area of Oyo State, when popular Yoruba actor, Adekola Tijani, fondly called Kamilu Kompo, allegedly used a broken bottle to chase a female receptionist at a hotel in the ancient town.

It was reported that the tribal marked script interpreter was contracted for an MC job and was lodged at Big Dolly Hotel, but lost his cool when he moved to another room at the same hotel.

According to Societynowng.com, the actor’s belongings were moved from his room to another without his consent, which angered him.

Efforts by his pals, including the man that got his services for the MC job, Adebayo Adebisi, a well known Baba Ijebu agent in Saki, were useless.

The man was having a remembrance ceremony of his late father in Igboho, Saki area of Oyo State and he invited other entertainers.

The incident, which reportedly took place on January 4, 2017, left those who had already thronged him for pictures, surprised and wondering why he could display such characters he plays in movies.

According to the report, the hotel management moved Kamilu’s belongiings to another room for another customer, who is said to be a regular at the hotel and always lodged in that particular room.

The actor reportedly questioned why the hotel management did not inform him before taking his things.