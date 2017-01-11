DSS Arrests 13 Boko Haram Suspects in Lagos, Kogi



Operatives of the Department of Security Service, DSS, have arrested fleeing members of Boko Haram in Lagos, Kogi and Taraba States.

A statement issued by the agency on Tuesday disclosed that about 13 members of the terrorists group recently chased out Sambisa Forest in Borno State were nabbed by security operatives.

According to the statement, on January 10 in Oko Oba area of Lagos State, four Boko Haram suspects were apprehended.

Those arrested were Fanayi Bukar Hassan, Butame Hassan, Kologoni Bukar, and Amina Abubakar.

They were suspected to have fled to Lagos to evade arrest in the ongoing military offensive in the north-east.

Also, the DSS said it nabbed a kingpin of the sect in Okene town, Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State on January 10.

The suspect, identified as Abdullahi Mohammed, was said to be the leader of the Boko Haram sect in Okene and was responsible for the coordination of Boko Haram activities in Okene axis of Kogi State.

Operatives of the agency also said two fleeing Boko Haram terrorists were arrested at Mutum Biyu in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State on New Year day.

The suspects, Bale Grema and Kolomi Adba-Aji, the agency said, were arrested in a mosque after they had fled Marte, Borno State, where they were involved in Boko Haram activities.

On January 7, one Muhammad Auwal was arrested at Andaza village, Kiyawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State in connection with terrorist activities.

Auwal, who was arrested with N300,000 on him, is believed to have been a drug supplier to the Boko Haram sect in Sambisa Forest.

In addition, two suspected Boko Haram insurgents, Ibrahim Mala and Abdallah Modu, were arrested on January 6 at Amba and Gudi villages of Kokona Local Government Area, LGA, of Nasarawa State.

The suspects who are indigenes of Maiduguri, Borno State, had fled the military action in Borno State and were regrouping in the state under different trade covers, the SSS said.

While Mr. Modu sells children’s wears, Mr. Mala, who trades in perfumes, confessed to his membership of the sect and disclosed that he (Mala) joined the Yusufiyya faction in 2007, the agency said.

Similarly, Abdulkarim Dahiru, a key terrorist commander and an indigene of Okengwa, Okene LGA of Kogi State, was arrested at the Specialist Hospital, Lokoja.

The suspect was identified as the main coordinator of several kidnappings as well as other robbery activities in Kogi and Edo States, the agency said.