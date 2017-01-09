Ogbeni Adan Signs YouTube Deal with Menta Music



Menta Music, a leading YouTube MCN (Multi Channel Network), is delighted to announce and officially welcome Nigerian talented comedian Ogbeni Adan‎ as a partner. Menta Music will manage and monetize Ogbeni Adan’s official YouTube channel.

Ogbeni Adan, ‎is one of the young fast growing comedians in Nigeria whose talent has been recognized and embraced.

Menta Music focuses on promoting African content & music, generating significant revenues by managing and monetizing their content on YouTube. Menta Music represents well-known content brands and creators ranging from Musicians, Comedians, Movie Makers, TV Channels and DIY content owners focusing on the African market including Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Senegal, Cameroon, Liberia, Guinea, Ethiopia and Gambia.

“We are glad to have Ogbeni Adan on board with Menta Music. Our focus is to encourage content owners generate revenues on YouTube worldwide by offering a 360 transparent managed solution including: uploading contents, managing and designing official YouTube channel and promoting our clients content in online marketing campaigns, adding relevant tags, annotations, content ID using YouTube’s advanced management tools by our experts, “Oladapo Apollo Adewunmi” said.