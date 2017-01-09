Footgame Gives N5,000 Every Hour to Football Lovers



A new web base game known as Foot-game was recently launched for Nigerian football lovers and followers across the country.

Foot-game, which officially launched on Sunday, January 1, 2017, is a web game put together to enrich the lives of Nigerian youths by testing their general knowledge of the game of football for a N5,000 prized reward every clock hour per day.

For a chance to win the hourly star prize, participants in the online quiz game are expected to register for the game on Footgame.com.ng and purchase access code for as little as N100 per game. The 20 fastest strikers to correctly answer the question that pops up every hour claims the winning prize of N5,000.

Speaking to reporters in a press briefing, the C.E.O of Footgame.com.ng; Miss Victoria Ottun said “It’s been fun and excitement since we launched on the 1st of January, 2017.

“The Nigerian online football community has bombarded our website in no small measure and despite our hectic schedule, the fun and excitements has been limitless as football fans continued to win prizes every hour.

“Foot-game has nothing to do with forecasting match result. It’s a quiz! The questions are simple and straight forward and it is basically a game of the fastest 20 fingers to answer the questions correctly.

“We have continuously credited customer’s account through bank transfer almost on hourly basis and these have kept customers coming back repeatedly.

“We hope to welcome more customers in the next coming days as the game’s popularity continues to soar online among many soccer lovers”, she concluded.

Interested gamers can follow Foot-game on its social media accounts via twitter @footgameng, Facebook fan page at Facebook.com/footgameng or visit its website at footgame.com.ng for more information and to register.