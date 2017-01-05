RE: Stanbic Bank Staff Disappears with Customers’ N75m



Management of Stanbic Bank in Ghana has reacted to reports concerning one of its outsourced staff that allegedly vanished with money belonging to customers of the financial institution.

It was reported that the said employee bolted away with close N75 million she received from different customers.

Police in the country have declared her wanted when her whereabouts became unknown.

In a short release made available to Aproko247 on Thursday, representatives of Stanbic Bank in Nigeria said, “Yes we are aware of this incident in Ghana.

“Our colleagues in Ghana are working with the relevant authorities to apprehend the suspect and to fully secure the interest of customers.

“At Stanbic/StanbicIBTC Banks, the protection of our customer is paramount and always remains our primary objective.

“Please direct enquiries to Bennet Frimpong ([email protected] ), Acting Head Marketing and Communications.”