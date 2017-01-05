Deyemi Okanlawon, Wife Mark Wedding Anniversary



Notable actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, and his beautiful wife, Damilola, are celebrating their wedding anniversary today.

Deyemi posted a photo from their wedding on his Instagram page, along with a sweet note that read;

“For loving and accepting me with my plenty wahala, for being my best friend and being there every single time, for giving me the best gift ever – the most adorable son in the world, for just being so amazing… THANK YOU and Happy Anniversary #MyHeart #MyLove,” the actor said.

Deyemi has been one actor that has been getting huge attention in the media especially because of his acting skill.

Since bursting into limelight, the handsome and lanky movie star has also been raking in some awards.

