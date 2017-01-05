4 Situations Where Towing Van Can Rescue You In Lagos



For Lagosians who have been stranded in the night in either their cars or public transport, they know that they have to leave that location immediately or else something unpalatable will happen. It is even worse for those who drive their own cars. They have two options leave their cars and have it burgled or look for a towing van. The latter is the best option.

Predictably, some Lagosians may not appreciate these towing vans until they are in the under listed situations shared by Jumia travel. It must be added that there are many towing vans businesses you can contact to help you tow your car in Lagos.

Engine breakdown

Despite the fact that Lagos is a 24-hour city, there are some spots you don’t want to be at any hour of the day. But if it happens that your car breaks down, what will you do? Of course, you will call your mechanic. But in this case, when an engine breaks down, you have to tow it to a workshop holistic repairs and checkup.

Flat tire

Normally, you should have a spare tire in your boot. You are running the risk of being marooned at an inconvenient location if you do not have one. Imagine if this happens in the night, you have no choice than to contact a towing van.

Accidents

Even if you drive cautiously, there are some road users who are reckless. They don’t even care about the condition of the roads and are always over speeding. Unfortunately, accidents are a regular occurrence Lagos highways. When these accidents happen, you may need a towing van to move your car off the road.

Out of fuel

Despite the fact that your fuel gauge is working, you may forget to buy fuel. Then you suddenly your car just stopped in the middle of nowhere and there are no fuel stations around. In this situation, you may need to call a local towing service to help you move your vehicle as soon as possible.

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke is a PR Associate at Jumia Travel.