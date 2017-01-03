Yoruba Actress, Yewande Adekoya, Bags Ambassadorial Deal



Popular Yoruba actress, Yewande Adekoya, fondly called ‘Omo Elemosho’ or ‘Kudi Klepto’, has joined the list of worthy personalities who represent The Unique Slimming Tea brand- a product that is very efficient for weight loss and general weight management.

Yewande Adekoya is an award winning Nigerian actor and producer whose fan base keeps growing both home and abroad due to her ability to keep her audience entertained while she is on screen.

She is the producer of award winning movies such as Igbo Dudu, Emere, Omo Elemosho, Kudi Klepto, Ayanmo, Once Upon a time, Ota Ile and Kurukuru amongst others. Her most recent work, KURUKURU bagged her The ACIA 2016 Best Actress Award in Atlanta USA earlier in the year.

Yewande’s commitment to her chosen career coupled with her cheerful relationship with fans pose as big factors for her being considered as an Ambassador of the slimming tea brand.”

The award-winning actress got signed by the Unique slimming tea company on December 24, 2016.