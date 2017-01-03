How Mike Ezuruonye’s ‘Bother Jekwu’ Sold N20m in 10 Days



Popular actor, Mike Ezuruonye is a happy man right now, his debut movie as executive producer, ‘Brother Jekwu’ grossed over N20 million in 10 days.

That is a new record by movies in cinemas in recent times.

Brother Jekwu is a comedy film and Mike’s first movie as an executive producer.

Meanwhile, some days ago, E-Money, Kcee and other members of Five Star Music family were at Ikeja Cinema to see the movie.

E-Money paid for 170 people at the cinema to see the movie and gave several gifts to people who couldn’t get enough of him. The bouncers had tough time controlling the crowd.