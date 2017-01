Fuji music star, Alhaji Sulaimon Alao ‘Malaika’ Adekunle, has bought Range Rover SUV 2016 model, reports say.

The Range Rover E-vogue, it was learnt, was allegedly acquired at the rate of N35 million in December 2016.

Malaika bought the new white Range Rover to mark his 23rd album, Original, that was released in the same month.