When Deacon Kanu Celebrated Birthday With Orphans



“The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honourable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.” ― Ralph Waldo Emerson

Chairman of Etoks Communications, Classic International Magazine and founder of Deacon Iyke Kanu Foundation, Iyke Lawson Kanu on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 paid courtesy call on Little Saints Orphanage Home (Akowonjo Boys Hostel) as part of activities to mark his birthday.

Deacon Iyke Kanu earlier in the day had a thanksgiving service at Christ Royal Family International Church, Egbeda before proceeding to the Orphanage home.

Receiving the generous donations in cash and materials, the Administrator of the Orphanage, Mrs Tina Odion poured unending encomium on the astute businessman cum philanthropist, describing him as a father and generous giver, Mrs Tina told newsmen that for 15 years running, Deacon Kanu has remained their best and most trusted and reliable donor and partner.

She further said some of their students are on scholarship courtesy of Deacon Kanu. She equally used the medium to call on other donor agencies and well-meaning Nigerians to emulate Deacon Kanu’s selfless and life of charity especially during this yuletide season.

However, while fielding questions from men of the press, Deacon Kanu who has built several churches and contributed immensely not just to the orphanage but to the body of Christ and other vulnerable members of the society said he has a pact with God to make him the biggest financier of His Kingdom here on earth; stressing that the most fulfilled life is when you live for others and not by the amount of money you have in your account.

He further recalled an encounter he had with God some years back that took him from obscurity to limelight, where God visited him and gave him a word in Isaiah 45:2-3, “I will go before thee, and make the crooked places straight: I will break in pieces the gates of brass, and cut in asunder the bars of iron: And I will give thee the treasures of darkness, and hidden riches of secret places, that thou mayest know that, I, the Lord, which call thee by thy name, am the God of Israel”.

The author of Christian business manual, “Harnessing God’s Grace For Business Success”, in order to reach out to more people and extend his hands of fellowship to even the downtrodden in the society who are yet to have a first time meeting with him, decided to endow a Foundation that people can access him easily through.

Deacon Iyke Kanu Foundation is already registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission and due for official unveiling in January 2017.

He summarized by giving praises to his maker, God Almighty for the grace to be alive to witness yet another birthday.