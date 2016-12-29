Toyin Aimakhu Changes Surname Name



Star actress, Toyin Aimakhu, has announced a change to her surname, Aimakhu.

The multiple-award winning movie star, according to her image maker, now wishes to be addressed as Toyin Abraham from now onwards.

In a statement issued by her PR Manager, Bunmi Odunowo, it was noted that the reason behind her name change “is a family decision and will like to be officially addressed as Toyin Abraham henceforth.”

It was added that the charming actress is currently “busy working on her new project [entitled] Alakada Reloaded.”

Already, those on her social media pages, especially on Instagram, must have noticed the name change, which is now @toyin_abraham.