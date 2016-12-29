PHOTO NEWS: Promasidor Bags Best Company In Education Award At 2016 Lapriga



Promasidor Nigeria Limited has been honoured as the Best Company in Education due to its huge support for the sector.

Promasidor was rewarded at the 2016 Lagos PR Industry Gala and Awards (LaPRIGA) organised by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Lagos Chapter on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Civic Centre in Victoria Island.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company, Oluwatooni Odewole, Brand Manager, Loya Milk, Promasidor Nigeria Limited, promised that the firm would continue to play major role in boosting the education sector in Nigeria.

Handing over the award to Promasidor is Professor Ralph Akinfeleye of the Department of Mass Communication, University of Lagos.

Promasidor is the sponsor of the popular Cowbellpedia Mathematics competition.